Oberg picked up the save against the Cubs on Thursday, firing a scoreless ninth inning without allowing a baserunner to close out a 3-1 victory for the Rockies. He struck out one.

Oberg has been performing well in place of injured closer Wade Davis (oblique), as this was his third straight successfully converted opportunity since he took over the role. Davis is reportedly nearing a return, so Oberg's days as the primary ninth-inning option are numbered, but he's established himself as the top choice to take over should Davis sustain another injury or run into any struggles that threaten his job security. For the season, Oberg is sporting a 1.65 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP over 27.1 innings.