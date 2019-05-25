Rockies' Scott Oberg: Collects win
Oberg (2-0) pitched a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts and earned the win as the Rockies took an 8-6 walkoff victory over the Orioles on Friday.
His first appearance in six days was a successful one, and Oberg can thank Trevor Story for providing the winning home run. The right-hander has a 1.69 ERA and 1.13 WHIP through 19 appearances and 21.1 innings this season, and is currently in line for saves with regular closer Wade Davis (oblique) out.
More News
-
Rockies' Scott Oberg: Primary closer while Davis is out•
-
Rockies' Scott Oberg: Settles to avoid arbitration•
-
Rockies' Scott Oberg: Reinstated from paternity list•
-
Rockies' Scott Oberg: Placed on paternity leave•
-
Rockies' Scott Oberg: Scoops up win in relief•
-
Rockies' Scott Oberg: Comes off disabled list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...
-
Prospects: An opening for Cron?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...