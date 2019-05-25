Oberg (2-0) pitched a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts and earned the win as the Rockies took an 8-6 walkoff victory over the Orioles on Friday.

His first appearance in six days was a successful one, and Oberg can thank Trevor Story for providing the winning home run. The right-hander has a 1.69 ERA and 1.13 WHIP through 19 appearances and 21.1 innings this season, and is currently in line for saves with regular closer Wade Davis (oblique) out.