Rockies' Scott Oberg: Command issues continue
Oberg was tagged with a blown save Tuesday against the Padres after allowing a run on one hit and one hit batsman.
The right-hander was vying for a bullpen spot out of spring training, and he managed to grab the spot thanks in part to the injuries to Carlos Estevez (oblique) and Jeff Hoffman (shoulder). Two of Oberg's outs this season have come via the strikeout, but the walk and hit batsman are less than ideal given his past control issues. As a result, he'll likely be limited to low-leverage situations while in the majors.
