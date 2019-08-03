Oberg pitched a scoreless ninth inning, allowing two hits and recording his fourth save of the year in Friday's 5-4 win over the Giants.

Oberg was officially named the closer by manager Bud Black earlier Friday and proved himself by protecting a one-run lead despite allowing one-out singles to Stephen Vogt and Brandon Belt. Oberg escaped the jam by forcing Mike Yastrzemski into a double play. The closer has shined this season with a 1.56 ERA and 1.06 WHIP over 52 innings. Prior to earning the closing role, Oberg had racked up eight holds, but he probably won't find himself in a set-up role anymore.