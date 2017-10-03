Oberg finished the regular season with a 4.94 ERA and a 1.61 WHIP in 58.1 innings pitched.

Although he spent some time at Triple-A during the summer, the right-hander wound up being one of the most heavily used relievers in September. He responded well, producing a 2.03 ERA while striking out nearly a batter per inning in 14 appearances. Oberg finally showed some swing and miss in his game this season, and if he can continue to improve his control issues, his extreme groundball tendencies could help him carve out a big role in the Rockies bullpen during the postseason and throughout the 2018 campaign.