Rockies' Scott Oberg: Extends with Colorado
Oberg (arm) signed a three-year, $13 million extension with the Rockies on Wednesday that includes an $8 million club option for 2023, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Oberg missed most of the second half of last season with blood clots in his right arm, but he recorded a career-best 2.25 ERA with a 1.11 WHIP over 56 innings prior to the injury. The right-hander expressed confidence that he will be fully ready for spring training, and the extension should allow him to potentially compete for the closer's job in 2020.
