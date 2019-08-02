Oberg will slide into the closer role in Colorado, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

The move is being framed as a temporary one, but it would hardly be surprising if Oberg keeps the job for the rest of the year. His 1.59 ERA is over five runs better than Davis' 6.82 mark. Oberg has just five career saves, but that number should quickly rise unless Davis is suddenly able to regain his manager's trust.