Oberg allowed four runs on seven hits in seven spring innings so far.

The right-hander doesn't have the sexiest stat line this spring, but it seems like he could start the season in the majors since Carlos Estevez (oblique) won't be ready for Opening Day. The 28-year-old Oberg finished last season strongly by producing a 2.03 ERA in the month of September, but his career 5.05 ERA and home park of Coors Field limit any upside.