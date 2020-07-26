site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Scott Oberg: Hasn't been able to throw
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Oberg (back) is unlikely to be activated when first eligible July 31, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
His back soreness has prevented him from throwing a bullpen session yet at the satellite camp. He will try to throw a bullpen session Monday. He could return sometime in early-to-mid August.
