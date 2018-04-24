Oberg was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.

Oberg's 2018 season hasn't gone too well to this point. The righty has appeared in 10 games (11 innings), allowing eight runs on five walks and 12 hits in that time. In a corresponding move, the Rockies selected Brooks Pounders' contract from Triple-A Albuquerque.

