Oberg was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with a back strain, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Oberg last pitched on Thursday, tossing a scoreless inning of relief against the Reds. It's currently unclear if he'll be sidelined for longer than the required 10 days, but reliever Jerry Vasto has had his contract selected from Triple-A Albuquerque to fill the void in the bullpen in the meantime.