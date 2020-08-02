Oberg (back) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Sunday due to blood clots in his right arm.

The 30-year-old was nearing his return from the back injury when he began feeling discomfort in his right hand and had trouble gripping the ball, and further evaluated reveal his blood clot issues have resurfaced. Oberg missed the final six weeks of 2019 due to the issue last season, and it's now the third time the problem has surfaced over the past few years. He'll be sidelined for the near future and may not pitch in 2020.