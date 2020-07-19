Oberg (back) might not be ready for Opening Day, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

Oberg has been dealing with back soreness that has limited his workload during camp, and manager Bud Black cast some doubt Sunday on his availability to begin the regular season. The right-hander is scheduled to pitch in Sunday's intrasquad game and in Tuesday's exhibition to test the injury, and he could have a clearer idea of his status following those appearances. When he's healthy, Oberg should serve as the top setup man in Colorado's bullpen.