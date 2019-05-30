Oberg (3-0) earned the save Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, tossing a scoreless frame with two strikeouts and a walk at Coors Field.

With two outs, Oberg issued a free pass to Ildemaro Vargas, but shut the door by striking out Eduardo Escobar for the final out of the game. The 29-year-old has been solid primarily in middle relief for the Rockies, but was called upon for the save opportunity with Wade Davis nursing a minor oblique strain on the injured list. Oberg has posted a 1.80 ERA and 1.12 WHIP through 22 appearances.