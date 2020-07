Rockies manager Bud Black said Thursday that Oberg has been dealing with some back stiffness since arriving in Denver for summer camp, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

As a result, the Rockies have been taking things slowly with Oberg in workouts, but the reliever has been able to throw regular bullpen sessions. He's on track to be ready for the Rockies' season opener July 24, when he'll likely work as the top setup man to closer Wade Davis.