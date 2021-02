Oberg has had no setbacks in his return from surgery to address thoracic outlet syndrome in September, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Oberg told reporters that he will continue to ramp up his throwing intensity and ultimately work his way into spring training games. He also noted that he will undergo ultrasound tests throughout the season to measure blood flow in his arm. Assuming his health remains on track, Oberg should compete with Daniel Bard for the closer role in Colorado.