Oberg was sent down to Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday.

The Rockies are bringing up a couple of fresh bullpen arms in Shane Carle and Carlos Estevez to replace him in the bullpen for the time being. Oberg has a 5.91 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 40 strikeouts in 42.2 innings this year.

