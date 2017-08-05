Rockies' Scott Oberg: Optioned to Triple-A
Oberg was sent down to Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday.
The Rockies are bringing up a couple of fresh bullpen arms in Shane Carle and Carlos Estevez to replace him in the bullpen for the time being. Oberg has a 5.91 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 40 strikeouts in 42.2 innings this year.
More News
-
Rockies' Scott Oberg: Inconsistencies continue into All-Star break•
-
Rockies' Scott Oberg: Continues to struggle•
-
Rockies' Scott Oberg: Scuffling in May•
-
Rockies' Scott Oberg: Pitching effectively out of Colorado's bullpen•
-
Rockies' Scott Oberg: Earns MLB roster spot•
-
Rockies' Scott Oberg: Will likely start year in Triple-A•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...