Oberg (blood clot) will not return this season, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

He was placed on the 10-day injured list with axillary artery thrombosis -- something he dealt with at the end of the 2016 season as well. Wade Davis, who has been excellent on the road (0.63 ERA) and awful at home (9.70 ERA), has been tabbed the closer.

