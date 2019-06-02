Oberg retired the only batter he faced Saturday to record his second save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Blue Jays.

The Rockies held a four-run lead heading into the ninth inning, but after Carlos Estevez stumbled, Oberg entered the game with the tying run at the plate and got Rowdy Tellez to ground out. Wade Davis (oblique) made it through a bullpen session Friday without any issues, so Oberg's window for saves could be closing quickly.