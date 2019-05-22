Oberg will be the Rockies' primary closer while Wade Davis (oblique) is on the injured list, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

This wouldn't have been a surprise before the season, but it is somewhat surprising given how Oberg has pitched of late. He has only allowed two runs over his last 12 appearances (11.2 innings), but he has six walks and just three strikeouts over that stretch. Generating weak contact has been Oberg's top skill in the big leagues, but his 47.4 percent groundball rate is easily the worst mark of his career and the first time that number has been below 50 percent. Davis' oblique strain is not considered severe, so he should return sometime in June.