Rockies' Scott Oberg: Ready for spring debut
Oberg (arm) is scheduled to make his spring debut in relief Sunday during the Rockies' Cactus League game against the Angels, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Oberg ended the 2019 season on the 60-day injured list due to a blood clot in his right arm, but the right-hander received full medical clearance over the winter. Though Oberg looks like he's healthy again and will be available to begin the 2020 campaign, his fantasy stock tumbled over the winter after manager Bud Black appointed Wade Davis as the team's closer. Oberg was the far more effective of the two pitchers in 2019 and scooped up five saves during his brief run as the Rockies' closer, but Davis' exorbitant contract looks like it'll be enough to give him another crack at the ninth-inning job. Davis will likely have a short leash if he struggles early on this season, however, so Oberg profiles as one of the better handcuff options for saves.
