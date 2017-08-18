Oberg was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.

Oberg has appeared in 49 games for Colorado thus far in 2017, posting a 5.91 ERA and 1.76 WHIP over 42.2 innings out of the bullpen. He will likely be deployed in low-leverage situations, as he's been pretty inconsistent while on the mound, posting 40 strikeouts but giving up 18 bases on balls this year.