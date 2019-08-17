Oberg earned the save against the Marlins on Friday with a scoreless ninth inning that included one hit and one strikeout.

Oberg struck out Isan Diaz before giving up a single to Brian Anderson. Luckily, the threat was quickly forgotten after the right-hander forced back-to-back groundouts for Neil Walker and Starlin Castro. Oberg now has five saves this season and has pitched well since taking over the closer role in early August. Through 49 appearances, he owns a sturdy 2.25 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 58:23 K:BB.