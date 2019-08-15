Oberg (6-1) earned the win after allowing one run on one hit and one walk with one strikeout during the ninth inning of Wednesday's 7-6 victory against the Diamondbacks.

Oberg was in line for the loss after entering for the top of the ninth inning and giving up a run in a tie game, but Nolan Arenado's two-run homer in the bottom of the frame flipped the decision in his favor. The 29-year-old has a 2.29 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 57:23 K:BB across 55 innings this season and should continue working as the Rockies' newly-anointed closer.