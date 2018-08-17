Oberg was activated from paternity leave prior to Friday's game against the Braves, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Oberg will rejoin the active roster after missing the past couple games due to the birth of his child. Across 35 appearances this season, Oberg has logged a 3.12 ERA and 1.24 WHIP. In a corresponding move, Harrison Musgrave was optioned to the minors.