Rockies' Scott Oberg: Rejoins big club
Oberg was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Oberg will take the roster spot of Adam Ottavino (oblique), who was sent to the disabled list in a corresponding roster move. The 28-year-old owns a solid 1.88 ERA and 0.98 WHIP across 14.1 innings with the Isotopes this season, but his 6.55 ERA across 11 frames with the Rockies will likely limit him to low-leverage work out of the bullpen during his time in Colorado.
