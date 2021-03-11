Oberg (arm) is scheduled to make his spring debut against the Giants on Friday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Oberg has been brought along slowly to begin spring training after he underwent surgery to address thoracic outlet syndrome in September. He threw a live batting practice session Monday and will advance to Cactus League play Friday. Assuming he remains healthy, manager Bud Black hopes that Oberg will make eight spring appearances in order to fully build him up ahead of Opening Day. Barring any setbacks, the right-hander could compete with Daniel Bard for high-leverage relief opportunities early in the season.