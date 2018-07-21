Rockies' Scott Oberg: Scoops up win in relief
Oberg picked up the win in relief Friday in the Rockies' 11-10 triumph over the Diamondbacks. He retired two of the three batters he faced and notched a strikeout.
Oberg allowed an inherited runner to score on a two-out double by A.J. Pollock in the bottom of the sixth before inducing an inning-ending popout. The reliever then watched the Rockies offense rally for six runs in the top of the seventh to turn an 8-5 deficit into an 11-8 edge, allowing Oberg to raise his record to 5-0. While the five wins to go with a 2.89 ERA and 1.11 WHIP has kept Oberg's fantasy value higher than most other middle relievers this season, the randomness of those victories along with a poor 7.1 K/9 rate don't make him an especially appealing pickup, even in NL-only formats.
