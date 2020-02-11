Oberg (arm) will serve as the primary setup man to closer Wade Davis according to manager Bud Black on Tuesday, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

Oberg had an excellent season in 2019 before missing action down the stretch with blood clots in his right arm, recording a 2.25 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 58 strikeouts across 56 innings. Rockies general manager Jeff Bridich fully expects the 29-year-old to be healthy and ready for spring training. Oberg and Davis will look to lead a Rockies' bullpen that finished with a 5.14 ERA last season, the third highest mark in all of baseball, and defy low expectations associated with pitching in the league's most hitter-friendly ballpark that is Coors Field.