Rockies' Scott Oberg: Serving as primary setup man
Oberg (arm) will serve as the primary setup man to closer Wade Davis according to manager Bud Black on Tuesday, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
Oberg had an excellent season in 2019 before missing action down the stretch with blood clots in his right arm, recording a 2.25 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 58 strikeouts across 56 innings. Rockies general manager Jeff Bridich fully expects the 29-year-old to be healthy and ready for spring training. Oberg and Davis will look to lead a Rockies' bullpen that finished with a 5.14 ERA last season, the third highest mark in all of baseball, and defy low expectations associated with pitching in the league's most hitter-friendly ballpark that is Coors Field.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Roto Hitting Category Targets
Before you build your team, you need to know what you're building toward. Chris Towers breaks...
-
Roto Pitching Category Targets
Before you build your team, you need to know what you're building toward. Chris Towers breaks...
-
Strategies for the catcher position
Catcher will always be among the weakest positions in Fantasy Baseball, but Scott White says...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top Fantasy Baseball rankings, breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
NL-only H2H points mock draft
Mookie Betts is in the NL now, but as Scott White points out, it was still pitching that ruled...