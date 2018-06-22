Rockies' Scott Oberg: Set for rehab assignment
Oberg (back) is slated to start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
Oberg has been on the shelf since June 10 with a back strain but appears to be closing in on a return to the Rockies' bullpen. Over 16 appearances this year, he's posted a 4.08 ERA and 1.25 WHIP.
