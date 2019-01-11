Rockies' Scott Oberg: Settles to avoid arbitration
Oberg signed a one-year, $1.3 million contract with the Rockies on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Oberg was one of the Rockies' top relievers in 2018, compiling a 2.45 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 57:12 K:BB in 58.2 innings of relief. Look for the right-hander to reprise his setup role in 2019 .
