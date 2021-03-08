Oberg (arm) is scheduled to throw a live batting practice session Monday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Oberg underwent surgery to address thoracic outlet syndrome in September, and he's facing hitters to being spring training. The right-hander hasn't yet appeared in a Cactus League game, but the team will determine the next step in his recovery if his live batting practice session Monday goes well. Oberg said that he hopes to be back in game action by the end of the week. Barring any setbacks, manager Bud Black hopes that Oberg will be able to make eight appearances in spring games ahead of the regular season. Once he's fully healthy, the 30-year-old could be in the mix for save chances along with Daniel Bard.