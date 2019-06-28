Oberg struck out the side without allowing a baserunner in a scoreless eighth inning in Colorado's 12-8 defeat to the Dodgers on Thursday.

Oberg continues to be a standout performer in Colorado's bullpen, as the right-hander now has a 2.04 ERA, a 0.98 WHIP and a 43:16 K:BB over 39.2 innings. He's been outperforming Wade Davis, who now has a 6.00 ERA after coughing up four earned in Thursday's loss. Oberg did well filling in for Davis while he was on the injured list with an oblique injury earlier this season, picking up three saves, so if Davis' struggles persist and threaten his job security, Oberg would almost certainly be first in line to take over the role.