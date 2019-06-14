Rockies' Scott Oberg: Throws scoreless eighth inning
Oberg allowed two hits and struck out two batters in a scoreless eighth inning Thursday against the Padres.
Oberg picked up three saves while Wade Davis was out with an oblique injury, but he's firmly back in a setup role now. Oberg owns an excellent 1.78 ERA in 30.1 innings this season, though his underlying numbers don't suggest he's been particularly elite. It's taken a .211 BABIP and an 85.6 percent strand rate to get him to that low ERA, and neither his 23.3 percent strikeout rate nor his 11.7 percent walk rate is particularly strong.
