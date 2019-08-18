Oberg was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a blood clot in his right arm.

The official diagnosis is axillary artery thrombosis. This is the second time Oberg has dealt with this issue -- he also dealt with it in late 2016. It is unclear how long Oberg will be sidelined with the condition. He had been working as the Rockies' closer, but now some combination of Carlos Estevez, Wade Davis and Jake McGee figure to share the closing duties in the short term.