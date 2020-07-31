Oberg (back) felt good after throwing a live batting practice session Thursday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Oberg hadn't been able to throw while dealing with back soreness, but he took the mound Thursday and felt good afterward. The right-hander said that he also felt as though he recovered well Friday and plans to throw another live batting practice soon. A timetable to return could become more apparent based on his recovery from his next throwing session, but Oberg appears to be on the right track.