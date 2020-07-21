Oberg won't pitch in Tuesday's exhibition game against the Rangers, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Oberg was initially scheduled to get some work in Tuesday, but the back stiffness that he's dealt with throughout summer camp will prevent him from taking the mound for the Rockies' first exhibition game. The staff will reassess Wednesday to determine whether he's ready to pitch in the team's final tune-up before the regular season. Whether the 30-year-old will be ready for Opening Day on Friday remains to be seen.