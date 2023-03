Bouchard (biceps) was placed on the 60-day injured list by the Rockies on Saturday.

Bouchard is going to miss the first few months of the season at the very least after undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured left biceps muscle. The outfielder looked like he could have a role with Colorado before the injury, and is a name to keep an eye on for 2024 if he does miss the entirety of 2023.