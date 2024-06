The Rockies placed Bouchard (ankle) on the 10-day injured list Thursday.

Bouchard was diagnosed with a sprained right ankle immediately following his removal from Wednesday's game, and it will officially cost him at least 10 days. He'll be joined on the IL by Kris Bryant (ribs), and Greg Jones and Michael Toglia will come up from Triple-A Albuquerque to help replenish Colorado's outfield depth.