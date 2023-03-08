Bouchard exited Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Angels with a left biceps injury, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.
Bouchard suffered the injury during an inning-ending strikeout in the top of the first and was replaced in left field by Cole Tucker before the bottom of the first. There's no indication yet as to the severity of the issue. Bouchard had a tremendous showing between Triple-A Albuquerque and Colorado last season, putting him in line to possibly claim a regular with the Rockies out of the gate in 2023.