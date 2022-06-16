The Rockies selected Bouchard's contract from Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday.
The 26-year-old will receive his first look at the big-league level after he performed as a well-above-average hitter (169 wRC+) at Triple-A this season, slugging 11 home runs and chipping nine stolen bases in 165 plate appearances. Bouchard will join the active roster as a replacement for utility man Garrett Hampson, who was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list. Like Hampson, Bouchard has the ability to play multiple spots on defense (first base, third base, left field and right field).