The Rockies optioned Bouchard to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.
With Kris Bryant (back) returning from the injured list, Bouchard will head back to the minors to free up a roster spot. The 28-year-old outfielder has put up a 1.042 OPS in the minors so far, though his numbers fell to .222/.333/.370 across 63 plate appearances upon moving to the big leagues. He would likely return to Colorado later this season if the Rockies find themselves in need of outfield depth.
