The Rockies optioned Bouchard (back) to Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday.

Bouchard hasn't played in five days due to lingering back tightness, and the return of Charlie Blackmon (hamstring) from the injured list will force Bouchard to continue recovering in the minor leagues. The 28-year-old outfielder has slashed .200/.307/.318 in the majors despite posting an impressive 1.115 OPS in Triple-A, and he'd be a favorite to return should Colorado experience any more problems with its outfield depth.