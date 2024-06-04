Share Video

Bouchard isn't part of the lineup for Tuesday's game against Cincinnati.

Bouchard will give way to the lefty-hitting Jake Cave in left field Tuesday with RHP Frankie Montas on the mound for the Reds. While Bouchard remains the Rockies' preferred left fielder with Jordan Beck (hand) sidelined, he's still expected to cede work to Cave and Hunter Goodman on occasion.

