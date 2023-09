The Rockies recalled Bouchard from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, Kelsey Wingert-Linch of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

Bouchard impressed during his time in the majors last season with a .954 OPS and 11 RBI in 97 plate appearances, but he's gotten off to a slower start in Triple-A since recovering from a biceps injury. Bouchard will give the Rockies another option in the outfield, and he could potentially see time in right field while Kris Bryant (finger) is out.