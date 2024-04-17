Bouchard was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque by the Rockies on Wednesday, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

Bouchard has put up a 1.049 OPS over 14 games with Albuquerque this season. He's taking Kris Bryant's (back) spot on the roster and could be worth adding in fantasy leagues if he receives regular playing time, although it's unclear whether that will happen.