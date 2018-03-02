Rockies' Sean Nolin: Signs with Rockies
Nolin agreed to a minor-league contract with the Rockies, which includes an invite to spring training, Baseball America reports.
Nolin was a part of the infamous 2014 Josh Donaldson trade, as he was one of four pieces -- Brett Lawrie, Kendall Graveman and Franklin Barreto being the other three -- sent from the Blue Jays to Oakland in order to acquire the slugging third basemen. Nolin started six total games with the Athletics -- all in 2015 -- and he allowed 35 hits in 29.0 innings pitched. He spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons rehabbing from Tommy John surgery as a member of the Brewers' organization. The 28-year-old figures to serve as organizational depth in 2018, if he even remains with the Rockies' organization.
