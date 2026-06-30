Rockies' Sean Sullivan: Can't capitalize on early lead

Sullivan tossed 4.2 innings in a no-decision against Miami on Monday, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five batters.

Sullivan gave up two runs in the second inning, but Colorado stormed back to take a 5-2 lead by the end of the third frame. However, the southpaw couldn't hang onto the advantage; he gave up a solo homer to Otto Lopez in the fifth inning, then put two more runners on base, both of whom came around to score following his departure. Sullivan has completed five innings just once over his four starts this season, and he's yielded four homers over 16.2 frames. He did at least manage a season-best five punchouts Monday, but with an ugly 8.64 ERA, Sullivan may not be long for the big-league rotation.