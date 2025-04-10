Halvorsen allowed six runs (three earned) on two hits and three walks while striking out one in Wednesday's loss to the Brewers.

Halvorsen entered the game to start the ninth inning with the Rockies down by eight runs, likely just to get work because he hadn't appeared in a game since Friday. It was a disastrous outing all around, as he walked the first two batters he faced, then was charged with an error that allowed two runs to score before serving up a homer to the next batter he faced. Halvorsen and Victor Vodnik each have one save this season, and they appear set to share the closer role for the time being.