Halvorsen was removed from Saturday's game against Pittsburgh due to an apparent injury, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Halvorsen entered in a non-save situation, taking over in the ninth inning with Colorado up 8-4. He tossed only five pitches, working the count on Spencer Horwitz to 3-2, before being pulled. It's not clear what caused Halvorsen's exit, though the Rockies may have an update after the game. The 25-year-old had settled in as the team's closer, tallying five saves in five chances in July. Rookie Dugan Darnell took over for Halvorsen on Saturday, but if the latter needs to miss time, Victor Vodnik -- who has 11 saves over the past two campaigns, including two this year -- could be the lead candidate for ninth-inning duties.